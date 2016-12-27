Centre shouldn’t have kept OPS in the dark on raids: Prakash Karat

more-in

The Central government, by not informing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam about the impending income tax raids on the houses and office of the former Chief Secretary, P. Rama Mohana Rao, had acted against the spirit of federalism, feels CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat. In an interview to Sanjay Vijayakumar and Sangeetha Kandavel in Chennai on Monday, he also called upon Mr. Panneerselvam to make his stand on the IT searches clear. Excerpts:

Last week’s searches by the Income Tax Department at the house and office of the then Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao (since replaced) have triggered a controversy. What’s your view on these searches?

According to media reports, the raids on the former Chief Secretary premises have exposed serious malpractices (by Rao). And, they are obviously connected with the previous raids conducted at businessman Sekhar Reddy’s premises. The searches show the rot at the top of bureaucracy. Hope more information would emerge from the I-T authorities in the coming days. The raids were required and it was correct.

Some political leaders have contended that the State government must have been informed about the searches. Do you agree?

It is strange that the Chief Minister and the State government were kept in the dark about the raids.

Since the searches involved a chief functionary of the government under the Chief Minister, they should have taken the latter into confidence.

You cannot bypass the State government in a federal setup. These are also central agencies.

Also, recently, there was a case of the CBI raiding the principal secretary of the Delhi Chief Minister. The Chief Minister and the Delhi government were not informed about it. We are very clear that the Centre cannot bypass or ignore the State government. At the same time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should make his stand clear on the raids.

The CPI(M) is holding a two-day State-level meeting in Chennai now. Is there any special agenda?

It is the regular meeting of the party’s State committee. We would be discussing the current political situation in the State, post the passing away of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. We are also discussing other organisational issues.

How do you view the consequences of the demonetisation?

First of all, I would discount all the claims made by the government. The Prime Minister’s claim on November 8 was that the demonetisation was aimed at unearthing and curbing black money. All these, have proved to be false. Knowing that you are withdrawing 86 per cent of the currency, you have not planned for replenishment (of new currency).

And it’s going to take anything between six months to a year to revert to the original status. The government should have given ample time to exchange the demonetised notes, as is done in many other countries.