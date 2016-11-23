Centre has dealt a blow to rural economy: Congress

more-in

The Congress party staged demonstration in Tiruvannamalai and Arani condemning the Centre for troubling the common man by improperly executing demonetisation.

The Tiruvannamalai South District Congress Committee president, G. Kumar, presided over a protest held in front of the Anna statue here on Tuesday. Former MLA P.S. Vijayakumar was present.

Tiruvannamalai North District Congress Committee president M.Vasantharaj presided over a demonstration held in front of the Anna statue in Arani on Monday. He said that the Congress party welcomed any step taken against black money. However, the Union government was ill-prepared to manage the consequences of the demonetisation drive and ended up troubling the common man.

“Ninety per cent of villages in our country do not have a commercial bank branch and are dependent on cooperative banks. By paralysing cooperative banks, the Union government has dealt a blow to rural economy,” Mr.Vasantharaj said.