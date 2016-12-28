Central team visits TN districts hit by cyclone ‘Vardah’

The Central team, who were on a visit to ascertain the damage of Cyclone Vardah, is seen at the Panagal Park, Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

Fifteen days after cyclone ‘Vardah’ hit northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, an inter-ministerial central team commenced its visit to cyclone-hit areas on Wednesday to assess the damage caused.

The nine-member team led by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Praveen Vashista met Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and senior officials in the Secretariat here before proceeding on their visit to cyclone-affected areas.

Ministers P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, R. Doraikkannu, R.B. Udhayakumar, senior officials, including Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal were present during the meeting.

An official release stated that Chief Minister requested the team to make an in-depth assessment of the damages. Mr. Vashista stated that “even from Delhi, they were able to gauge the intensity of the cyclone based on media reports”, according to the release.

During their two-day visit, the team is expected to visit areas in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. The team will leave Tamil Nadu after a meeting with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Thursday evening.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister had earlier sought the Centre to send a central team to visit cyclone-affected areas to study the damage caused and had requested to urgently sanction Rs. 1,000 crore.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi earlier this month, Mr. Panneerselvam had presented a memorandum about the damages caused and further stated that the fund requirement for relief and reconstruction work was estimated at Rs. 22,573 crore.

The team is expected to visit Panagal Park, Anna Arch, Thirumangalam, the zoo in Vandalur and Pallavaram on Wednesday. The team would also be given a presentation on the damages incurred to electrical infrastructure.

On Thursday, the team is scheduled to visit fisheries infrastructure affected in Royapuram, damaged huts in Kallukadaimedu and Vellodai and also cyclone-affected crops in Chinnambedu.