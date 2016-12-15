Central team to visit TN to assess Vardah damage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reviewing the relief measures in the wake of cyclone Vardah, in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre said it was examining the letter sent by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately sanction Rs. 1,000 crore to enable the State to undertake relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction measures post Cyclone Vardah.

A senior Home Ministry official said, “The PMO has received the letter, but we are waiting for a memorandum now. Meanwhile, we are constituting a team of officials who would visit the State and assess the damage. We will release funds once the report is in,” said the official.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram urged the Centre to respond quickly to Tamil Nadu’s request for financial assistance.

‘More needs to be done’

He also asked the Centre to ensure that banks and ATMs in the State were promptly replenished in view of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

“I compliment the Government for positioning the NDRF in advance. I also compliment the Government for making available Army columns for rescue. What they have done is good, but more needs to be done. The first thing they should do is respond to Tamil Nadu’s request for financial aid” he said.

D. Raja of the CPI also asked the government to immediately respond to the State’s demand. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva urged the Centre to send an expert team quickly to assess the damages caused by Vardah.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would take appropriate steps to address the situation.

“It is a crisis and some action was taken in advance. I will certainly have a discussion with the people concerned and we will take appropriate steps.”

Rs. 500 cr sanctioned

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs. 500 crore for relief and restoration works, Mr. Paneerselvam said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said he had ordered Rs. 350 crore to be provided to TANGEDCO, Rs. 75 crore to the Greater Chennai Corporation, Rs. 10 crore for rehabilitating fishermen and Rs. 25 crore to the State Highways Department.

The Public Works Department would be given Rs. 7 crore and the police Rs. 5 crore.