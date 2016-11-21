Cash crunch leaves retail trade in disarray

A DEAD END: People waiting in a queue in front of a closed ATM on Mission Street to withdraw cash in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Parents say banks were refusing to allow withdrawal of Rs. 2.5 lakh for weddings citing procedural problems

Several ATMs remained closed on Monday with banks facing acute shortage of currency notes in Puducherry. While a few banks allowed exchange of cash even without the indelible ink, several did not do so stating that they had not received the ink.

Only a few ATM kiosks of UCO Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and ICICI were dispensing money. The ATM facilities of Indian Bank, HDFC, Canara Bank, Karnataka Bank and so on remained closed. The shortage of denomination notes has badly hit small traders.

Without Rs. 500 notes in circulation, retail trade is in disarray. The Goubert Market that is completely dependent on cash transactions was deserted throughout the day on Monday.

And, though it was announced that the withdrawal limit had been raised to Rs. 2.50 lakh for wedding purposes, many were unable to avail of the benefit. A woman, who preferred anonymity, said she was running from pillar to post to raise money for her daughter’s wedding scheduled in the first week of December.

When she approached a bank to withdraw Rs. 2.50 lakh, she was told that although the Centre had announced the exemption, the computerised banking system was declining withdrawal of such a huge amount.

At pawn shops, people turning up to take back their gold were finding that cheques or deposits via net banking were being refused.

M. Shivashankar, President, Puducherry Traders’ Association, said that only 30 to 40 per cent business transaction had been taking place.

The people were gripped by fear of spending the little cash they manage to lay hands on after standing for hours in serpentine queues.

Kathiresan G., President, Puducherry Bus Stand Traders’ Association, said the vegetable and fruit vendors, small provision and retail stores run only through cash transactions. “Even if the customers give us Rs. 2,000 to buy vegetables or fruits, we are not in a position to tender exact change to them. In such instances, people stop buying goods from us,” he said.

P. Karunakaran, president, Pondicherry Bank Employees Union, said the banks were getting only new Rs. 2,000 notes.

“The banks here have not received any new Rs. 100 or Rs. 500 notes. Because of this, consumer spending had reduced drastically and people who possessed Rs. 2,000 notes are unable to spend it. Where will they exchange it? This is leading to a liquidity crisis. The RBI has to distribute Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 notes to the banks,” he said.

Mr. Karunakaran added that the banks were expected to get the new notes only after November 25. “The banks have to manage with whatever cash is available with them now. The stress on the bank employees is increasing as crores of rupees is being deposited in the accounts,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official at the ICICI Bank said that all transactions were smooth.

“We are not facing any difficulty in disbursing cash to the public,” the official said.