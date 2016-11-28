Can colleges let out facilities for commercial purpose, questions HC judge

more-in

Says institutions are availing of sops from TANGEDCO, exemption from paying property tax

With educational institutions availing of electricity on concessional tariff from TANGEDCO and getting exemption from paying property tax, a judge of the Madras High Court has questioned whether it was appropriate for such institutions to let out their campuses for commercial purposes.

Justice N. Kirubakaran, who rejected the prayer of a petitioner seeking to direct TANGEDCO to restrain the principal and secretary of the Loyola College, Chennai, from renting out the college auditorium to the South India Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) to conduct its annual general meeting, observed that nonetheless the points raised in the plea cannot be ignored. (The college had later refused to let out the auditorium due to other reasons.)

While the electricity tariff for normal charges for purposes like temporary supply for construction was Rs. 11 per unit, the tariff charged by the Electricity Board from educational institutions was only Rs. 6.35 per unit and after the government subsidy, the net amount payable per unit was only Rs. 3.15.

“When such a subsidy is given for educational institutions by the Electricity Board and other government authorities, in the interest of the students and for development of education, the concession should be strictly used by the educational institutions only for educational purposes and conducting functions in connection with education or for development of education,” Justice Kirubakaran said.

The issue of prohibiting such educational institutions from making use of the premises for commercial purposes was required to be considered, the judge said and further referred the matter to Chief Justice with a request to treat it as a suo motu Public Interest Litigation.

It was a fact that educational institutions were invariably allowing their auditorium and other facilities on their campus to be used for commercial purposes and they would be charging higher rates on the organisations for making use of power, the judge said and observed that the educational institutions were “unjustly enriching themselves” and “resulting in loss to the government.”

As property tax payable by private educational institutions was also exempted by local bodies, engineering colleges, medical colleges, polytechnics, business schools, among others were availing of the concessional tariff from TANGEDCO and if it was allowed it would “certainly it would amount to misuse of the concession given by the government or local bodies.”

The issue had to be dealt with by the court as a public interest, as the acts of such educational institutions were against public interest, the judge noted and further impleaded Secretary of Municipal & Local Administration Department as a respondent in the case.