CPI withdraws agitation in support of farmers

The Communist Party of India withdrew its gherao of the Collector’s office on Tuesday. The agitation was called by the CPI’s affiliate farmers organisations to press for their charter of demands — declaring the State as drought-hit, waiver of all crop loans and awarding compensation to affected farmers, farm labourers and families of those who died due to crop failure.

The announcement came after members of the farmers organisations continued their protest in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

In Tiruvarur, the farmers continued their protest blocking the main gates of the office complex through the day even after the removal of the body of farmer Mahalingam (45) of Kovilur near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district for funeral on Tuesday. He died during the gherao of the Collector’s office on Monday.

Earlier, Mahalingam was participating in the party’s protest when he swooned and fell. Cadres rushed him to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital nearby where doctors declared him brought dead. The party men at the protest venue and intensified their stir that continued overnight despite pleas from officials to remove the body . Relatives removed the body around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan said that the government has formed a panel to discuss the issues with the agitators. The talks would be held in Chennai on December 30. “Accepting this, we are adjourning the stir,” he said.