CMC doctors map abnormal heart currents with ECMO backup

Doctors of Christian Medical College with the patient who underwent a procedure using ECMO to do activation mapping of Ventricular Tachycardia. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

In a move away from the conventional procedure to treat patients with ventricular tachycardia (fast heart rate), doctors at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, have carried out a procedure — activation mapping of the abnormal heart currents — in a 58-year-old patient with the backup of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

John Roshan, professor of cardiology and electrophysiology of CMC, told presspersons here on Thursday that this was the first time in Asia that ECMO machine was used to support a patient when activation mapping of Ventricular Tachycardia was done. Radio frequency ablation was done for the scarred areas involved in the abnormal circuit.

The patient – Poovazhagan of Thorapadi in Vellore – had suffered a heart attack that left him with a scar in the heart, making it weak. This put him at high risk of Ventricular Tachycardia, which is fast beating of the heart.

“The normal heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute. But for Poovazhagan, it sometimes touched 230 to 250 beats. As a result, he experienced palpitation, dizziness, and he felt like fainting. If such episodes of Ventricular Tachycardia last long, it could be life-threatening,” said Dr. Roshan.

This would affect blood flow from the heart to the brain and other organs, he added.

“Conventionally, empirical treatment is being done for Ventricular Tachycardia. Doctors map the heart in normal rhythm and burn the scarred areas using radio frequency energy. This leads to burning a lot of unnecessary areas in the heart. If mapping could be done during Ventricular Tachycardia, which is activation mapping, one could limit the number of burns to only that which is necessary,” he added.

Doctors decided to do activation mapping to improve accuracy and limit the number of burns. However, in a patient with poor cardiac function, inducing Ventricular Tachycardia at the rate of 250 beats per minute and mapping while it went on will compromise the blood supply to the various organs of the body such as the brain and kidneys, Dr. Roshan pointed out.

This was where ECMO, which was similar to a heart-lung machine, came in, Binila Chacko, intensivist said. “It does the work of the heart and lungs but for a longer duration. It takes the blood out from the heart and pumps it into the body,” she said.

ECMO had been used for several other procedures such as heart failure, lung ailments and even poisoning.

After an elaborate study, a team of specialists drawn from various disciplines such as cardiologist, cardiac surgeons, intensivists, anaesthetists and perfusionist performed the procedure, which lasted six hours, on Poovazhagan on Tuesday.

“The scar was present in the inferior wall of the heart. At least 35 per cent of his heart needed treatment. Radio frequency ablation was done in the appropriate areas after defining the abnormal electrical circuits using activation mapping. He is recovering well after the procedure and is ready to be discharged,” Dr. Roshan added.