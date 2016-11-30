CMC Vellore row: Three suspended medicos seek anticipatory bail

more-in

Hearing posted to December 3

Three of the four suspended medical students of Christian Medical College (CMC), who had reportedly killed and buried a monkey on the college campus on November 19, have moved the Vellore court for anticipatory bail.

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Vellore, has posted the hearing on the anticipatory bail pleas to December 3.

One student, Jasper Samuel Sahu (20), the main accused, had approached the court for anticipatory bail on Tuesday, while two others – Arun Louis Sasikumar and Rohit Kumar Yenokotti – moved the court for bail on Wednesday. The plea from the fourth student – Alex Chekkalayil – is listed for Thursday.

The students had allegedly beaten up a female Bonnet Macaque that had entered their hostel room on the CMC campus at Bagayam. They had tied the limbs of the monkey behind and tied a telephone cable around its neck. They had also inserted a rod from behind, killing the animal that is a protected species under Schedule II (part 1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The students buried the monkey behind the hostel mess at the college campus.

Following this, a student had alerted a Mumbai-based animal activist, who in turn informed Shravan Krishnan, an animal activist in Chennai. A team of activists informed the police attached to Bagayam station and the carcass was exhumed on November 22.

Police registered a case under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc. of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code read with Schedule II (part 1) 3 (a) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and also section 51 of the Act.

The college administration, on its part, placed the four students on suspension. Police are waiting for post mortem and chemical analysis report.