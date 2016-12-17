CM meets medical teams engaged in disease control

Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam interacting with the members of medical teams tasked with preventing outbreak of diseases in the wake of Cyclone Vardah.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday inspected the medical teams that have been tasked with preventing outbreak of diseases in the wake of Cyclone Vardah.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister inspected the teams at the Government Multi Super-specialty Hospital in Omandurar. He was accompanied by State Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, among others. A total of 161 such teams have been deployed across Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

Food safety officials and entomologists have also been drafted in as part of a slew of measures to prevent communicable diseases from spreading.

Stocking up on medicines, carrying out fogging operation, application of bleaching powder and chlorination of water are among the various measures being taken for this purpose.