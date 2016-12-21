CBSE removes lesson on Nadars from textbook

more-in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed that a topic in the Class IX social science textbook on ‘Caste conflict and dress change’ with references to the Nadar community be dropped from the curriculum.

“No questions from the section should be asked in 2017 Summative Assessment,” a Board circular addressed to teachers and students read.

The topic features in ‘India and the contemporary world-I’, one of the social science textbooks published by the National Council of Education and Research Training (NCERT) and used in CBSE schools across the country.

In the chapter titled ‘Clothing: A social history’, the Nadar community is referred to under the ‘caste conflict and dress change’ sub-head, wherein it is stated that a majority of them were considered a ‘subordinate caste’ and that they were expected to follow the local custom of not covering their upper bodies.

Widespread protests

The reference to the Nadar community in the textbook had triggered a major controversy in 2012 and attracted strong condemnation from political parties.

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and MDMK chief Vaiko had said it was unpardonable to describe the Nadars as a community of migrants.

PMK leader S. Ramadoss also criticised certain objectionable remarks against Nadar women in the textbook.

Later that year, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa wrote to the Centre seeking removal of the “objectionable” portions.