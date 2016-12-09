CBI files charge sheet against Maran brothers, 3 others in illegal telephone exchange case

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a charge sheet against the former Telecom Minister, Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the illegal telephone exchange case.



The others named in the charge sheet are the former Minister's then personal secretary and two BSNL Chief General Managers (now retired).



The CBI, which alleges a loss of Rs. 1.78 crore to the exchequer, has invoked provisions under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The CBI alleges that during June 2004 to December 2006, about 364 telephone numbers/lines were installed at Mr. Maran's residence at Gopalapuram, Chennai.



During December 2006 to September 2007, about 353 telephone lines were installed at the Ist Avenue Boat Club Road, Chennai, which was the new residence of the former Minister. "It is further alleged that 10 post paid mobile connections with vanity numbers in respect of nine numbers were given to a private television channel as per the verbal orders of then Minister," said the CBI.



These connections were allegedly given under “service category” and no bill was raised. There was huge data transfer, which included voice, video and audio feeds, through these telephone connections and all these facilities were allegedly used for the benefits of the said television channel network, owned by his brother, said the CBI.



The CBI alleges that no payment was made for installation charges as well as for rentals of these telephone connections, which included High-end facilities Iike ISDN-PRA-BRA, broadband, leased circuits with optical fiber cable laying, connecting both the residences.