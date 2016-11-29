CBI court frames charges against top officials of erstwhile Global Trust Bank

more-in

: A special court for CBI cases on Monday framed charges against the then chairman and managing director, executive director and senior vice-president of the erstwhile Global Trust Bank and representatives of a private firm in connection with a multi-crore scam.

According to the prosecution, Ramesh Gelli, the then CMD; Sridhar Subasri, the then executive director; and S. Pandian, the then senior vice-president and the head of Global Trust Bank, R.K. Salai Branch, Chennai, conspired with S.V. Nagaraja Reddy, managing director of Pearls Distillery; N. Srikanth, senior general manager (Finance), Balaji Group of Companies; and S. Nagarajan, financial adviser, Pearl Distillery, between 1998 and 2002 to cheat the bank by dishonestly sanctioning/disbursing/availing huge credit facilities. The modus operandi of the accused was to avail credit facility to make an investment in non-convertible debentures, parking the money as fixed deposit, and further sanctioning demand loans to other companies against the third party security of fixed deposit receipt, and allowing the company to withdraw the deposit even as the demand loans were pending. Due to the non-payment of dues, the bank was forced to write off the overdues in the demand loan which caused a total loss of Rs. 30.09 crore.

The accused were present before the XI Additional Judge for CBI cases K. Venkadasamy who framed the charges in the case investigated by the CBI’s Banking Securities and Fraud Cell.

The case was registered on March 26, 2007.

By then, Global Trust Bank was merged with the Oriental Bank of Commerce and the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the latter’s Chief Vigilance Officer.