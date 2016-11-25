Building a secure future away from bondage

more-in

Meet 19-year-old C. Moorthi from Vandavasi of Tiruvannamalai district, who was rescued from bonded labour along with his family two years ago, after suffering at a brick kiln for over four years.

After having undergone unfathomable hardship at the hands of the owner of the brick kiln and his men, he and other labourers toiled under the sun to load thousands of freshly baked bricks in at least 10 lorries every day.

Moorthi is now a different man. Having picked up skills in carpentry from an NGO in Chennai, the native of Vandavasi is now a trainer at the same NGO giving tips in carpentry for youths like him who had missed out on formal education. “I teach them how to make wooden frames and how to fit them in a given space.”

But how does he know to calculate as he hasn’t been through formal education himself? “Well, I’m learning maths but calculating size and length is mostly understanding the work in hand,” he says confidently.

Moorthi was among around 150 persons, who were rescued from bondage two years ago and had completed their training offered by an NGO, International Justice Mission (IJM), on Thursday. According to IJM’s Director of Aftercare B. Loretta Jhona, the NGO continues to monitor the rescued persons and trains them with vocational skills for about two years. “We continue to monitor them so that they don’t fall back in bondage for various reasons. The Irular community is quite vulnerable and faces several challenges.”

Asked about the possibility of admitting the rescued persons into formal education, she says, “Often, they lack basic education whereas their classmates are way ahead. Due to peer pressure, they drop out. So, there is a need for a bridge school from the government before they are put to formal education.”

Another such rescued person who is now leading life as a mentor is K. Lakshmi (name changed) from Kavaniathur village near Vandavasi. She was rescued along with her husband and son from bondage from a brick kiln in 2014.

Her training has now helped her become a leader in her village to lead a Women Self Help Group. “As I have studied till Class 9, I know to count numbers and so I have been made the leader of our group.”