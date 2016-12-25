Boy electrocuted

more-in

MADURAI: A seven-year-old boy, son of a farmer, was electrocuted to death in Manapacheri village near Melur here on Sunday afternoon.

Police sources said the victim, M. Yuvaraj, studying Class 2 in a local private school, had gone to bathe in an irrigation pump in the village. Yuvaraj was electrocuted when he came in contact with a metal pipe, which was conducting electricity, and water, resulting in his death on the spot.

Kottampatti police have registered a case in this regard.