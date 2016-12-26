Boy ‘falls’ into well, rescued

more-in

THENI: A 10-year-old boy, who “fell” into an open well at Sukkangalpatti village in Cumbum union on Sunday evening, was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Monday.

The boy was identified as S. Thava Madhesh of Sukkangalpatti. Police said the boy had managed to survive as he was clinging on to a pipe in the well throughout the night. He was crying for help.

On hearing his cries, farm workers, who were going for work on Monday morning, alerted the police and fire service personnel. A team of fire service personnel rushed to the spot. They used a rope and a net to get the boy out of the 70-foot-deep well.

Later, he was admitted to Cumbum Government Hospital for treatment. The well held water up to eight feet, they added.

The police were interrogating whether the boy slipped into the well or somebody pushed him in. A case has been registered in this connection.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old construction worker, M. Manivannan, committed suicide by hanging at his residence on Monday morning. Manivannan and Thava Madhesh were neighbours.

The body was sent to Cumbum Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.