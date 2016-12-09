Book affluent defaulters under NSA, judge tells Centre

more-in

Convicts a bank official and five others in a fraud case

CHENNAI: A special court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases on Thursday asked the Centre to consider booking affluent bank loan defaulters and bank officials who colluded with them under the National Security Act (NSA).

Convicting a bank official and five others in a fraud case, the XI Additional Special Judge for CBI case, K. Venkatasami, wondered why bank officials who resorted to harsh measures for recovering loans from poor people were soft-pedalling when it came to corporate borrowers. Barely 100 affluent borrowers had defaulted loans to the tune of Rs. 14 lakh crores.

“The Centre should detain such borrowers and the bank officials who sanctioned the loans under the National Security Act and take steps to recover the dues that will aid the progress of the nation,” he said.

After the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, people had to stand in long queues to get one or two Rs. 2,000 notes from banks, he said.

Pointing out that while middle or lower middle class people could get only a couple of Rs. 2,000 currency notes, there were reports that huge quantity of the same denomination cash were seized from some rich people during raids. Instead of distributing the new currency notes to the people, some bank officials colluded with influenced people and gave them most of the money.

Mr. Venkatasami said demonetisation was a noble policy of the Centre to curb black money and bank officials had the responsibility to implement it wholeheartedly. “When farmers who were unable to repay loans due to crop failure were committing suicide…the biased approach of bank officials was the main reason for this.”

The case that came for judgement on Thursday was investigated by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch. According to the prosecution, P. Mariappan, the then senior manager, V. Vijayaraghavan, the then manager of Canara Bank, Triplicane Branch and other private persons P.A. David, Jaina Thomas, W.V. Rajendra Prasad, R. Govindarajalu, G. Elangkumaran, J. Loganathan and R. Laxmipathy had entered into a criminal conspiracy in 2001-2002 to cheat the bank. In pursuance of the conspiracy, the bank officials sanctioned loans based on fake documents causing a wrongful loss of Rs. 69.55 lakh to the bank.

The judge convicted Vijayaraghavan and David to undergo five years Rigorous Imprisonment and Jaina Thomas, Prasad, Govindarajalu and Laxmipathy to undergo three years Rigorous imprisonment each. The Court has also imposed a total fine of Rs. 67 lakh on them.

During the course of the trial, Mariappan expired and charges against him were abated. Two other accused persons were acquitted by the court.