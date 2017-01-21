Biting cold fails to deter protesters

Crowds swelled at the Old Bus Stand demanding the lifting of the ban on jallikattu on Friday.

Sea of people throng Old Bus Stand in Vellore; numbers keep increasing

VELLORE: Pro-jallikattu protesters have taken over the Old Bus Stand in Vellore, with huge crowds joining the protest on the third day on Friday. Several hundreds of students, mostly dressed in black, swarmed the protest venue, with a few hundreds continuing to stay through the nights despite the dropping temperatures.

The students had launched the protest at the Old Bus Stand opposite the Vellore Fort on Wednesday. Since then, the numbers have only increased, with students from other parts of the district also joining hands. Even police officers said the number of students taking part has been increasing day after day.

Several supporters took out rallies from parts of the town and joined the protesters at the Old Bus Stand. Children accompanied several persons to the venue. About 50 transgender people from parts of the city such as Velpadi, Salvanpet and Old town also took part in the protest.

Chilly nights

Nights and early mornings in Vellore have been freezing but this has not deterred the students and other protesters from remaining at the venue over night.

The minimum temperature (for 24 hour period starting 8.30 a.m.) was 15.9 degree Celsius on January 18, 17.6 degree Celsius on January 19 and 18.5 degree Celsius on January 20, according to Meteorological Office, Vellore.

A protester, who has been staying behind from the first day of protest, said the nights were extremely cold. “There were about 200 of us on Wednesday night, and about 800 stayed behind on Thursday night. This included a few girls. We are somehow managing the biting cold with the help blankets and sheets that are being donated to us. Some have also helped us by giving mosquito coils,” he said.

While traders shut shops in support of the students, a number of persons came forward to provide food and juices for the supporters. Members of Vanigar Veedhi Ilaignar Ani distributed nearly 500 to 600 food packets for the students.

At the heart of the protest venue was a small stage that showcased a few traditional arts of Tamil Nadu. “Silambattam” and beating of “parai” was showcased on the stage.

With the Old Bus Stand turning into the protest venue for the last three days, police had to divert the buses. A part of Anna Salai was blocked for heavy vehicles for most part of the day.

A traffic police officer said the buses were made to stop near Sarathi Maaligai for a few minutes to enable commuters to board the vehicles.