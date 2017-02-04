Bioremediation of sludge begins

more-in

The bioremediation of oil sludge collected from the Bay of Bengal near Ernavur began at the Kamarajar Port Ltd in Ennore on Friday.

Experts from the Indian Oil Corporation’s research and development team had suggested that Bio Innoculum and optimised nutrients be used to treat the sludge that has formed as a result of a leak from the ship last week.

A pit that is 2000 sq mt in area has been dug inside the Kamarajar port and high-density polyethylene sheets have been laid inside it. Layers of earth, sand, sludge and contaminated soil collected from beaches would be laid and bio agents sprayed.

Water would be sprayed once a week to ensure moisture levels.

In a couple of months, the sludge would become like mud and safe, a source in Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. said.

The IOC R&D team had done bioremediation after the Mumbai oil leak.