Be cautious of BJP’s sinister design, CPI warns AIADMK

Urging the AIADMK to be cautious of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the national secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), D. Raja, accused the BJP of attempting to “cash in on the current volatile political situation in the State.”

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the triennial conference of Karur Vysya Bank Employees’ Union here on Saturday, Mr. Raja took issue with Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu’s assertion that the AIADMK was ideologically close to the BJP. Stating that the AIADMK was an offshoot of the Dravidian movement, he said, “How could the right wing political party draw a parallel with a Dravidian movement? It is a sinister design of the BJP. The AIADMK should be cautious about it.”

He, however, declined to comment on the confusion surrounding the transition of power within the AIADMK in the aftermath of Jayalalithaa’s demise. “I do not want to comment further on it. We will have to wait and watch,” he said.

Mr. Raja said that the CPI and other opposition parties would continue to put up a spirited show in Parliament against the BJP government, accusing it of destabilising the economy through the demonetisation of high-value currencies. “If Mr. Modi believes in democracy, he should speak up in Parliament about demonetisation,” he said.