Baby breathes easy after lobectomy

After seeing her newborn struggle to breathe for nearly two months, 24-year-old Malarkodi is now relieved that her baby is free of the distress. Diagnosed with a rare lung disorder — Congenital Lobar Emphysema —the three-month-old boy has successfully undergone a surgery at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH).

E. Theranirajan, head, Department of Paediatrics, GVMCH told reporters on Thursday that the boy was brought with complaints of breathlessness, a problem he had been suffering from since birth.

“The child was in bad shape with cyanosis (blueness) and impending respiratory failure. He was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit on January 6 and put on ventilator. Investigations including CT [scan] and chest X-ray confirmed that he was suffering from Congenital Lobar Emphysema, which is hyperinflation of the lungs involving the left upper lobe,” he explained.

Globally, one in 30,000 children suffer from this problem. In this condition, air gets trapped in the lobe, which results in collapse of the normal lung and pushing of the heart to the opposite side, he added.

A lobectomy — removing the left upper lobe —was performed by a team comprising paediatric surgeon V. Gopinath and anaesthestists M. Gomathi and B. Thendral Arasu.

Recovering well

“The surgery was performed on January 17. This is the first time we are performing lobectomy at GVMCH. We also medically managed the post-operative complications that the child faced. Now, the baby has recovered well and is breathing with no distress and is feeding well,” he said.

The surgery was covered under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. “We are planning to do a follow-up for that will include lung function assessment, growth monitoring and special immunisation to ensure that there are no chances of infections,” Dr. Theranirajan added.

Malarkodi, a resident of Senguttai in Katpadi, disclosed that said she had consulted four or five medical practitioners, who said the baby was normal and the breathing difficulty could be due to cold.

“The baby used to find it hard to breathe, including during feeding. His chest used to cave in while breathing. Now, after surgery, I can see the difference and he is breathing well,” she added.

Usha Sadasivam, dean of GVMCH, was present.