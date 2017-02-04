BSNL Lok Adalat on Feb. 8

Tamil Nadu

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vellore, in coordination with the Taluk Legal Services Committee, Ranipet, is conducting Lok Adalat on February 8. This was to realise the telephone outstanding dues from defaulters of Ranipet connected areas.

According to a release, the Lok Adalat will be held from 10 a.m. at the Taluk Legal Services Committee, Combined Court Building, Ranipet. The committee will review the defaulter cases of landline to settle the outstanding dues mutually to avoid further legal action.

Defaulters, who have been summoned, and others with any dispute can avail of this opportunity and attend the Lok Adalat, Defaulters have been asked to come prepared for spot payment/settlement, the release said.

