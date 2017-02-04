Avaniyapuram gearing up for D-Day

more-in

: After two years of the ban on jallikattu, Avaniyapuram, a suburban locality here and one of the three places renowned for the sport in Madurai district, is once again gearing up for the event, which is planned for this Sunday.

Arrangements are going on in full swing, mainly along the 150-metre stretch in the main road located close to the bus stand, which will transform into the jallikattu arena with a makeshift vaadivasal to be set up on one end of the stretch.

Two layers of barricades, measuring eight feet in height, are being erected with casuarina poles on both sides of the road. “Once this is done, the entire stretch will be floored with a layer of coir,” said A.K. Kannan, president, Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Committee.

Although organisers had earlier estimated that roughly 600 bulls could participate in the event, they said that more than 650 bulls have already been registered as on Friday afternoon and enquiries are constantly pouring in from bull owners regarding participation. “At this rate, the number of bulls may go even up to 800. Though some of these bulls may be rejected by veterinary teams during fitness check, the final count may still be too high for the event to be completed within the stipulated time,” said M. Ramasamy, secretary, Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Committee.

Ten veterinary teams have been formed to certify the fitness of every bull before it is allowed to enter the vaadivasal. “Our tests will include checks for any injuries, limping, or symptoms of other diseases. The bull should at least be 2.5 years old and its horns should not be too sharp,” said M. Balachandran, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Tamil Nadu. Medical teams have also been formed to examine the health of participating bull tamers.

Madurai Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, who took stock of the arrangements, urged officials to ensure all safety arrangements as per the Act recently passed by Tamil Nadu lifting the ban.

“Fifteen medical teams, two veterinary ambulances, 13 mobile medical units, eight ambulances and five fire-fighting trucks will be deployed on the day,” he said.