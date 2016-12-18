Attack on me was pre-planned, says Vaiko

more-in

After being attacked by DMK cadre outside Kauvery Hospital, when he attempted to visit the ailing DMK Chief M. Karunanidhi, MDMK chief Vaiko said the attack was 'pre-planned and orchestrated'.

Speaking to the press, a highly emotional Mr. Vaiko recollected his long association with Mr. Karunanidhi and said that he wanted to meet him in the hospital. “I had informed DMK MP Kanimozhi that I would be coming, though I was told that it wouldn’t be possible to actually meet him. Everyone there knew that I was coming. It wasn’t a spontaneous reaction of the cadre. They were instigated and around 50 men were brought to attack me. My car was attacked with stones and slippers,” said Mr. Vaiko.

He said that many from the DMK chief's family such as Azhagiri, M.K Tamilarasu, Kanimozhi and Selvi had called him up, except DMK treasurer M. K. Stalin.

“A true DMK cadre will not act in this way. This was clearly done on instructions from somewhere else,” he said.

“For 29 years, I grew under his shadow. Kalaignar cared for me. I have defended him a lot in my life. I wish him a speedy recovery. I am saying all this because everyone must know what happened.”

DMK treasurer M. K. Stalin issued a release condemning the attack and said that attacking those who have opposed DMK politically will never be acceptable to M. Karunanidhi. “We must oppose them democratically. I appeal to the cadre to maintain calm,” said Stalin.