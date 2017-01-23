Assembly to take up jallikattu Bill this evening

more-in

A special sitting of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly at 5 pm on Monday has been called for by the Speaker, during which a Bill to replace the ordinance over jallikattu is expected to be introduced and passed.

“The Business Advisory Committee has decided to have a sitting this evening. (It has been called for) considering the existing circumstances. The government promulgated an ordinance and the government wanted to pass an Act today. The people of Tamil Nadu also want to pass the Act. So, it has been decided to introduce and pass the bill this evening,” Speaker P. Dhanapal told reporters here.

He said ongoing session of the Assembly would go on till February 1.

Earlier, during his speech in the House, Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said the “unprecedented and spontaneous outpouring of emotion and sentiment in a completely orderly and peaceful manner” by the youth has received the solidarity and support of Tamil people across the globe to conduct Jallikattu and preserve Tamil cultural heritage.

“This mass movement has paved the way for lifting the ban on jallikattu,” the Governor said and added that as a “permanent measure” to allow the conduct of jallikattu, a bill to replace the ordinance would be placed before this august House immediately,” the Governor said in his speech.