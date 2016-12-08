Arrangements in place for Karthigai Deepam

more-in

Sixty one parking lots for cars and vans have been earmarked in and around Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam, District Collector Prahsant M. Wadnere said.

Mr. Wadnere said that 500 LED lights have been set up around Mada Streets and along the Girivalam path. In certain places, the existing sodium vapour lamps had been left as it is. Besides the nine temporary bus stands, seven bus parking stations have been allotted on focal roads leading to Tiruvannamalai, so that congestion could be avoided in the bus stand during the peak hour.

Mobile toilets

In addition to the newly constructed 15 toilets along the girivalam path, around 50 mobile toilets drawn from different local bodies from the State would be placed here. A map of the town and Girivalam path would be displayed at 65 spots, including bus stands and Girivalam path. Giant LED screens would be placed at seven spots. Drinking water would be provided at 72 locations.

Annadhanam permissions were given to around 100 people and they would be providing food at 39 identified locations. The food inspectors would check the food before they could start distribution. All kinds of plastic material were to be banned in the hill area to avoid pollution.

The trench taken for drainage near Chengam Road junction that was ordered to be closed by the National Green Tribunal would either be closed before Deepam or barricades would be provided there to prevent devotees from falling in them, the District Collector added.