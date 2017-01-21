Around 50,000 shops remained closed in Vellore

Shops in Nethaji Market brought the shutters down in support of pro-jallikattu protests on Friday.

Staff Reporter

VELLORE: On Friday, traders across the district brought the shutters down on their shops to express their solidarity with the pro-jallikattu protests launched by students in Vellore district.

At least 40,000 to 50,000 shops remained closed across the district. This included vegetable shops, grocery stores, hotels and jewellery showrooms, according to R.B. Gnanavelu, president of Vellore Anaithu Vannigargal Sangam.

Long Bazaar, the main commercial hub of the Fort city, wore a desolate look as all the shops were closed down. Members of the association staged a demonstration on Long Bazaar demanding that the ban on jallikattu be lifted. They took out a rally from Long Bazaar to the protest venue at Old Bus Stand where a large number of students have been protesting for three days now.

Mr. Gnanavelu said about 500 of them took out the rally to the protest venue as a sign of extending the traders’ support.