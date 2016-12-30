An interim measure until formal election, say AIADMK leaders

more-in

The appointment of V.K. Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary is an interim measure until she is formally elected to the post.

There was some confusion initially about the wording of the resolution appointing her, with some saying that she was elected and others calling it a temporary appointment.

The resolution read “as per Rule 20(2) of the party’s by-laws, this Council unanimously resolves that V.K. Sasikala will be appointed general secretary until she is elected to the post.”

When The Hindu sought a clarification regarding this, a senior AIADMK leader said the general secretary has to be elected by the primary members — more than 1.5 crore of them across 64,000 ground-level branches that exists even in hamlets.

However, the party member further said an election would be necessitated and voting required only if there was a contest. “But there is no contest here. This resolution was unanimously sponsored, and subject to her acceptance, which she has given, she is now deemed elected.”

The party official, however, added, “The general council is not the appointing body [of the general secretary]. However, to reach these 1.5 crore members and to conduct an election, it would take a long time. Till then, someone has to take care of the affairs of the party. We have appointed Ms. Sasikala to that post. So, she is an interim general secretary, or you can say general secretary in-charge,” the leader said.

Another senior party member too concurred that the question of filing a nomination or an election would arise only if there was an opponent for the post. “Otherwise, the general council and executive committee have the powers to ‘appoint’ a general secretary.”

According to the Rule 20 of the party’s by-laws, “The general secretary has to be elected by the primary members of the AIADMK. Till the time such a person is elected, the general council members, officials of the party headquarters and district secretaries appoint Ms. Sasikala unanimously to run the affairs of the party as general secretary,” the AIADMK’s booklet with the resolutions explained.

The resolution also pointed to Rule 19(8) of the by-laws that give powers to the general council. “In order to run the affairs of the party properly, frame policies, provide authorisation to the treasurer to operate the bank accounts and ensure all activities of the party are run properly, it is important to appoint a general secretary under the current circumstances. The rule authorises the general council to take such decisions,” the booklet said.