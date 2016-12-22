An insult to the State, says Stalin; Ramadoss demands suspension

more-in

DMK treasurer and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin has asked Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to appoint a new Chief Secretary.

Talking to reporters outside Cauvery Hospital where the DMK president M. Karunanidhi is recuperating, Mr. Stalin said the raids carried out at the premises connected with Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao was a “humiliation” to Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Secretary should resign and the Chief Minister is duty bound to appoint a new Chief Secretary. “The Chief Minister should also give an explanation for which the nation is waiting,” he said.

Corruption has been an issue in the AIADMK government for the past five years. Political party leaders, including those from the DMK, have been pointing this out, he added. Earlier, raids were conducted in the houses of Anbunathan in Karur, followed by raids in the houses of former electricity minister Natham R. Viswanathan and former mayor of Chennai Saidai Duraisamy.

With news reports linking the industrialists to some of the Ministers, Mr. Stalin said the ruling party leaders and those who were operating them from behind the scenes should not be spared. The Centre should be transparent in its actions and punish the corrupt, he demanded.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Dr. S. Ramadoss has sought the suspension of the chief secretary. It was painful to know that Mr. Rao was the vigilance commissioner he said, demanding a probe against those who were close to him.

CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan insisted that the chief secretary be relieved of his post immediately; the I-T raids, he said, was reflective of the corruption in the State’s administration.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader Eswaran and Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan also demanded the suspension of the chief secretary.