Alumni of Madras Veterinary College share experiences

A reunion for the alumni of the 1966 B.V.Sc batch of the Madras Veterinary College was organised recently on the Madras Race Course premises, Guindy.

The golden jubilee reunion, which was organised to celebrate their service and friendship over several decades, saw many people meeting their batchmates after over 40 years.

Many of them took part in the celebrations with their spouses and grandchildren.

The alumni members, including former TANUVAS vice-chancellor P. Thangaraj, professors, and veterinarians practising in other countries, suggested that accreditation must be obtained from the American Veterinary Board and other institutions in the U.S. for the veterinary colleges of TANUVAS.

Industry links

They also suggested that the services of retired resource persons be utilised and links established with the industry.

It was an evening of fun and nostalgia as many alumni recalled their experiences and shared information on professional challenges.

The participants also decided to help underprivileged students in the college. TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor S. Thillagar and S.M. Karthikeyan, secretary of Madras Race Course and one of the alumni, participated.

The reunion meet was organised by Kumararaj, Francis Solomon and K.Subash.