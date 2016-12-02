All university libraries to be linked

CROWNING GLORY: Ra. Muthu receives the Commonwealth of Learning award from Governor-Chancellor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at the convocation of the Tamil Nadu Open University on Friday. | Photo Credit: V_GANESAN

Tamil Nadu Open University is working on a digital library project: VC

The Tamil Nadu Open University has embarked on a project to create a digital library and link library facilities of all universities under the purview of the Higher Education Department. A model portal for the purpose is under pilot study, M. Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said on Friday.

At the ninth convocation of the university, presided over by Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who is the Chancellor of the university, Mr. Bhaskaran said the project had been taken up with the support of Anna University. His institution was planning to introduce 26 new programmes during the academic year 2017-18, including postgraduate, undergraduate, PG diploma, certificate, and vocational diploma courses.

V. Shanta, chairperson of Cancer Institute, who delivered the convocation address, said education led to economic independence. “Getting a job at the end of education or training is the beginning. You must aspire to be the best in whatever you do or undertake. To do your best in whatever work or skill you are involved, that is its own reward,” she said.

She recalled Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy and Nobel laureate Laymah Gbowee’s confidence that made them achievers. “If you want to succeed, there must be passion. This passion has to be contagious,” she said.

Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbazhagan said the gross enrolment ratio in the State was 44.8 per cent whereas the national average was 23.6 per cent. “Open university is a blessing and a companion for life. You all had a goal and have graduated. This is just the beginning in search for knowledge,” he said.

As many as 14,060 candidates received their degree and diploma certificates. A total of 142 candidates, declared toppers, received gold medals.