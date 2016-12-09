All-party silent procession for Jayalalithaa

more-in

Nagercoil: A silent procession to pay homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, organised by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing here on Friday, brought together Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Tamil Maanila Congress cadres.

The procession, taken out from MGR statue in Vadaseri, went through Anna Stadium and Manimedai before culminating at Sir C.V. Ramasamy Park in Veppamudu junction.

This is the first time that all political parties, except the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, joined in the procession to pay homage to a leader of a different party.

District secretary of AIADMK youth wing and Kanniyakumari District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union S.A. Asokan organised the rally. Former district party secretary and Nagercoil MLA A. Nanjil Murugesan, BJP State vice-president M.R. Gandhi, district president Muthukrishnan, Kanniyakumari (East) district Congress president Kannattuvilai Paliah, district secretary of the CPI (M) N. Murugesan, MDMK district secretary Vetrivel and TMC district president T.R. Selvam participated.