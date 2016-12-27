Air gun seized at airport

more-in

MADURAI: A parcel reportedly containing an air gun was seized by security personnel deployed in Madurai Airport on Tuesday.

Sources with Madurai district police, to whom the parcel was handed over for investigation, said that the gun was being returned through India Post by an advocate from P and T Nagar to a seller in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, apparently due to some issues with the purchase.

The seized gun had been sent to the police armoury to assess its specifications, a senior police official said. The Perungudi police have registered the incident in the Community Service Register for further investigation as required.

Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari said that the police were also investigating whether the sender had made a declaration about the content of the parcel, as mandated by regulations while couriering such items, particularly by air.

