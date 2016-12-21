Air connectivity envisaged for 13 towns

more-in

As many as 13 towns in Tamil Nadu would get affordable air connectivity under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of Civil Aviation Ministry and Chennai would have another air terminal in three years, Civil Aviation Secretary R. N. Choubey said here on Wednesday.

Talking to press persons here, he said that roughly 400 airstrips remained unutilised in the country and the Ministry had identified 398 under-served and un-served airports and airstrips to provide air connectivity. Arakonam, Chettinadu, Cholavaram, Hosur, Kayathar, Neyveli, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sulur, Tambaram, Thanjavur, Ulundurpet and Vellore had been identified for air connectivity under RCS and the Centre had sanctioned Rs.4,500 crore for this purpose. The RCS envisioned domestic ticketing of Rs.30 crore by 2022 and Rs 50 crore by 2027, he added.

Though the country had 35 crore middle class population with sufficient disposable income, only eight lakh air tickets were sold in a year. Not enough airports in the vicinity of their living area was the prime reason for this and so the Civil Aviation Ministry had decided to improve air connectivity to more areas at affordable coat. Under the scheme, the aircraft operator could charge Rs.2,500 per passenger for one hour journey covering a distance of 500 km. The Centre would offer a subsidy of Rs.4000 to the operator, he said.

Mr. Choubey said that the RCS experiment was being done at the regional level for the first time. “We will reconstruct runways and construct buildings in these places. Aircraft operators will connect unused airports with main airports under RCS,” he said.

A second air terminal for Chennai would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.2,500 crore in three years. He anticipated saturation of the existing airport in 10 years as the number of air passengers in Chennai was bound to go up. The State government would be consulted over provision of land for the second terminal. Similarly, land was required for expansion of Coimbatore and Madurai airports, he added.

Helicopter tourism

Answering a question, he said that introduction of helicopter tourism would be possible only on demand At least, six trips between Madurai and Kodaikanal should be operated for a breakeven scenario and the fare per person per trip would be Rs.3000.