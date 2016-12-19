Aggrieved farmers seek drought relief

more-in

Thoothukudi: A section of the farmers of Chekkarakudi village in Srivaikuntam taluk thronged the Collectorate here on Monday, carrying withered crops, and requested the district administration to recommend to the State government issue of drought relief to the affected farmers.

In a petition submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, the farmers said the north-east monsoon played truant this year, and the farmers, who cultivated crops such as black gram, green gram, cumbu, maize, gingelly, cotton and coriander on around 4,000 acres, mostly in the northern part of the taluk which did not receive adequate rainfall, were disappointed.

Around 3,000 families were mainly relying on agriculture in their village. The farmers incurred an average expenditure of Rs. 10,000 per acre for cultivation of the crops, but lack of rain dashed all their hopes. Hence, the government should declare Thoothukudi district ‘drought hit’, and provide necessary assistance to them, they said.