Advocate arrested over Maoist links

: Five months after two women, alleged to be Maoists, were arrested in Karur district, the Q Branch CID Police has arrested an advocate from S. Alangulam village in Madurai on the charge of having links with Maoists.

The Q Branch CID Police had been conducting surveillance on advocate A. Murugan ever since the two alleged Maoists – Kala (53) and Chandra (51) – were arrested in July last year.

Sources said that Murugan’s younger brother, Velmurugan (35), an active Maoist, was accused in two naxal cases in Varushanadu in Theni district and Uthankarai in Coimbatore district. The advocate used to appear for Maoists in court.

A team from the investigating agency carried out a search at the advocate’s residence and seized numerous incriminating documents and some gadgets, sources said.

The advocate is alleged to have helped Kala and provided shelter to Chandra.

Medicines seized

The Q Branch CID team seized a huge quantity of homeopathic medicines allegedly in possession of the advocate, which, sources claimed, were being supplied to some Maoists. A few printed literatures relating to Maoists were also alleged to have been recovered.

(With inputs from Madurai Bureau)