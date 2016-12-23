Acupuncturist killed in accident

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: An acupuncturist, S. Rex (25) of Kamaraj Nagar in Pavoorchathram, was killed in a road accident near Kadayam in the district on Thursday night.

Police said Rex and his friends A. Palanimurugan (22) and T. Madhan Kumar (21), both from Sivanadanoor, were returning home in a car after visiting Ramanadhi dam. When they reached Tamirabharani pumping station near Madhapuram, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, proceeding from Tenkasi to Papanasm, hit the vehicle. Rex died on the spot, and Palanimurugan and Madhan Kumar sustained injuries.

Kadayam police sent Palanimurugan and Madhan Kumar to hospital, and the body of Rex to Tenkasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem.