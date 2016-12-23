Action against Rao to wait

more-in

: While former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao has been kept on “compulsory wait” following the income-tax searches at his house and office, the State Government is learnt to be awaiting the next move by the central agency before it takes any disciplinary action against him.

The Government’s silence for over 24 hours on the IT searches had drawn flak from a cross-section of people. And, on Thursday, questions naturally arose as to why the Government had not taken serious action against Mr. Rao beyond removing him from the posts of Chief Secretary and Vigilance Commissioner. To this, some bureaucrats said any concrete action would follow based on what the IT Department or any other central agency does next.

Anbumani for suspension

The Tamil Nadu government should immediately take measures to suspend former Chief secretary Rama Mohan Rao, and the new Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan should probe corruption allegations in various departments, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has said.