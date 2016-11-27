Acquittal by trial court does not provide immunity from departmental action: HC

more-in

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that a person’s acquittal of criminal charges by a trial court does not provide them with immunity from departmental action for their delinquency.

The Bench, comprising Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and V. Parthiban, made the observation while hearing an appeal moved by the Director General of Police (DGP), Chennai, assailing an order of a single judge setting aside the dismissal order against a constable for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Ivarkula Raja was recruited as a Grade II constable for the Tamil Nadu Police Department in 1993. While he was attached to the Washermenpet police station, he was served a suspension order with effect from August 12, 2004, on charges of leaving the headquarters without obtaining prior approval from his superior and his alleged involvement in a robbery.

After a detailed enquiry, the constable was removed from service on April 24, 2006. As the appeals made by him to his higher officials was turned down, he moved the High Court.

Concurring with his submission that when a trial court has acquitted him of all charges, the departmental action removing him from service cannot hold good, a single judge of the High Court ruled in favour of setting aside the dismissal order.

Assailing the single judge’s order, the DGP moved the present appeal. When the appeal came up for hearing, the Bench said, “It is pertinent to note that it was because of the prosecution’s failure to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt that the trial court had acquitted the constable. Moreover, it is settled law that an acquittal in a criminal case would not be an impediment to initiate departmental proceedings against the delinquent.”

“Instead of mending his ways after facing departmental action for bigamy, he was found to have been involved in the commission of a graver misconduct, which, in our view, is unbecoming of a government servant,” the Bench noted.

However, taking into consideration the plea made by the constable’s counsel to at least modify the punishment as he was the only bread winner of his family, the court modified the dismissal order into one of compulsory retirement.