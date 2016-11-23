AIADMK wins in all 3 seats in TN; Narayanasamy too tastes victory

more-in

Confined to her hospital room since the night of September 22, AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday rejoiced at the victory of her party’s three candidates in three Assembly constituencies in the State. The victory was made sweeter by the comfortable margins with which the AIADMK’s candidates – V. Senthil Balaji, M. Rengasamy and A.K. Bose – trounced their nearest DMK rivals in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram constituencies respectively, to take the party’s tally to 135 (excluding the Speaker) in the 234-member House.

Reacting to the people’s verdict, Ms. Jayalalithaa, in a statement from the hospital, thanked the voters for reposing faith in her and said the victories have given her utmost happiness and joy when she was recovering in the hospital. “This has proved that the people are by my side,” she said. Just days before the constituencies went to the polls, Ms. Jayalalithaa had made an emotional appeal to the voters to back her party’s candidates saying she had taken a “rebirth”.

AIADMK cadres launched into wild celebrations at the Apollo Hospitals, where their leader is recuperating, bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

The DMK was disappointed with the results considering that its heir-apparent and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin had extensively toured the constituencies in a bid to upset the AIADMK’s apple cart. The DMK president M. Karunanidhi couldn’t campaign due to a drug allergy. That the party’s candidates lost by huge margins ranging between 23,661 votes and 42,670 votes was not lost on its detractors.

In Puducherry though, the AIADMK was drubbed by the Congress with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy winning easily. His victory in the Nellithope by-election has ensured that he will continue to be the Chief Minister.

The veteran Congress leader, who was contesting the Assembly polls for the first time, trumped his AIADMK rival by a margin of 11,144 votes, sparking off celebrations by party cadres.