AIADMK unanimously elects Sasikala as general secretary

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution electing V.K. Sasikala as general secretary of the party. The resolution added that until the formal election process was completed, she would hold all powers that come with the post.

The General Council met at Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai on Thursday morning.

The resolution read "Until Ms. Sasikala is elected under the party's by-law no.20, section.2, she has been unanimously appointed as General Secretary "

"Ms. Sasikala will have all powers vested with the General Secretary", the resolution said.

The meeting began with a condolence for former Chief Minister and late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.

The meeting was presided by party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudhanan. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and other senior leaders, took part in the meeting.

This is the first general council meet after the death of Jayalalithaa. The chorus for Ms. Sasikala as general secretary started a few days after Jayalalithaa's death.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan declared “There is no contest.”

Senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, have backed Ms. Sasikala for the post.

All district and lower level party units and various mass organisations affiliated to the AIADMK urged her to become the general secretary.

Ms. Sasikala has refrained from appearing in public after her family’s show of strength at the Rajaji Hall when Jayalalithaa’s body was kept for the public to pay their last respects.