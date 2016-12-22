AIADMK moves court against Sasikala Pushpa’s suit

more-in

AIADMK presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan on Wednesday approached the Madras High Court seeking to reject the suit moved by expelled party Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa and her husband to restrain the ruling party from electing V.K. Sasikala as the general secretary of the party.

Denying the contentions of the Rajya Sabha member that attempts were being made to elect Ms. Sasikala as the party supremo bypassing the party bylaws, Mr. Madhusudhanan said, “The suit in its entirety is self posing, tainted with ill motive to achieve unwarranted political mileage.”

He assailed the primary contention in the suit that Ms. Sasikala was ineligible to contest for the top post on the ground that she lacked the mandated primary membership of the party continuously for five years.“As a matter of fact, Ms. Sasikala does not suffer from any disqualification as alleged in the suit, in the light of indisputable fact that her alleged removal on December 19, 2011 was duly cancelled by the then general secretary Jayalalithaa as per the provisions of the party bylaws on March 31, 2012.

As a result of the same, there was no break in continuity of her membership since the alleged removal is effaced and non est (does not exist),” he argued. Recording his submissions, Justice K. Kalyanasundaram adjourned the pleas to December 23, without passing any interim order.