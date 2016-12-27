AIADMK leaders emerge from Jayalalithaa’s shadow

more-in

: Many years ago when M.G. Ramachandran was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, one of his Cabinet colleagues compared the ministers to “zero” that acquired value only when it followed Number 1 – the Chief Minister.

This sycophancy scaled new heights after Jayalalithaa became the general secretary of the AIADMK and the Chief Minister of the State, and ministers, who were many years senior to her in age and experience, prostrating before her became a common sight. Also, Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet colleagues and frontline leaders always kept a low profile, avoided the media and attributed all the success to her. The proceedings of the State Assembly bore testimony to this mass adulation.

But after her demise, there seems to be a clear change in their attitude. Many ministers and second-line leaders have started to articulate their political thoughts through media interviews. Does their behaviour herald a change? Are the ministers and leaders ready to assert their position even though they are only advocating that Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala must take over the leadership of the party and the government?

Journalist-cum-political commentator Gnani Sankaran says it is indeed a welcome sign that ministers have started expressing their views independently even if they are doing it with a motive (to endear themselves to Ms. Sasikala). “The ministers and other AIADMK leaders deliberately hid themselves in Jayalalithaa’s shadow. It was convenient for them since they need not be accountable to anyone,” he contended. However, now they are under compulsion to strike a rapport with the people. “So long as Jayalalithaa was alive, she secured the votes for them. They played it safe. Now they have to fend for themselves,” Mr. Gnani Sankaran added.

New political culture

Viduthalai Rajendran, general secretary, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, said Tamil Nadu was witnessing a healthy political culture post-Jayalalithaa. “Ministers are accessible to media, and it augurs well for democracy. Moreover, political leaders who remained mutually antagonistic in the past are burying their differences and ready for a bonhomie. It should be welcomed,” he said.

Professor Ramu Manivannan of the Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, however, did not see any change in the character of the AIADMK leaders, Ministers and MLAs. He also respected the suggestion that they were overshadowed by the personality of Jayalalithaa.

“They were submissive because they have no identity. They behaved in a way that would please the leader and prove their loyalty. When they did not speak, it was pre-determined. Now, they speak, and it is once again to protect their interests. They are speaking in favour of a leader who is influential but who is not the leader of people,” he said.