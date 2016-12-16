AIADMK’s power equation may not upset other communities, say experts

more-in

: The widely expected elevation of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala as the general secretary of the AIADMK and the presence of O. Panneerselvam as Chief Minister, both belonging to the Mukkulathor (Thevar) community, may not alienate the ruling party from other numerically or politically important communities, according to political theorists and leaders.

Unlike in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka wherein leaders of dominant communities have been Chief Ministers or key leaders of principal parties of the respective States, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Ministers have, by and large, been from numerically weaker communities. The same was the case with the leadership of the AIADMK and the DMK. But, the death of Jayalalithaa 10 days ago has given a new twist to the State polity. Mr. Panneerselvam has succeeded her as Chief Minister and Ms. Sasikala is tipped to be the next general secretary. The Thevar community is regarded as a dominant community, especially in central and southern parts of the State.

Venkatesh Athreya, economist and political commentator, argues that the AIADMK would not like to lose its influence among the communities such as Vanniyars and the Gounders so that its vote share does not get eroded. As in the case of the DMK, the ruling party’s support base cuts across communities. However, he emphasises that members of no caste vote homogeneously in elections.

S. Anandhi, associate professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies, says even though there is nothing unusual about the development [two Thevars occupying prime slots] as far as the AIADMK is concerned, there exists a possibility of the ruling party continuing with welfare schemes which, she feels, will ensure safeguarding the AIADMK’s vote base among Dalits. The academician points out that the Dalits, who have also benefited from welfare measures of the State government, are supporting the AIADMK despite knowing that Thevars and Gounders are enjoying greater clout in the party.

Echoing her viewpoint, D. Ravikumar, general secretary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, says women and Dalits constitute important vote banks of the AIADMK. One of the ways to accommodate them in power sharing is through the welfare schemes. He hopes that the ruling party will follow policies that are acceptable to all sections of society.

M. Thambidurai, senior AIADMK leader, asserts that in the scheme of things of his party, caste does not play any role. This can be seen in the party’s decision to field a Dalit (Dalit Ezhilmalai) in a general parliamentary constituency (Tiruchi) during a by-election 15 years ago. Reiterating his position that the party is fully behind Ms. Sasikala, he says the party’s unity will not be affected by the likelihood of the two Thevars holding the prominent positions.