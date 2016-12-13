A temple in Jaya’s memory

The ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Alayam’ in Thanjavur, which is being built in memory of Jayalalithaa. | Photo Credit: R.M. Rajarathinam

A die-hard supporter of late Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa has built a temple in her memory in Thanjavur.

The small temple, built in an area of about 150 square feet near a statue of MGR on Mela Veedhi in the town, is set to be opened in the next few days. M. Swaminathan, a former councillor who represented ward 18 of the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation, has named the temple ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Alayam’.

“Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) demise was an unbearable loss. On the day of her death, I spent the whole evening in front of Apollo Hospitals and was heartbroken. I had great affection for Amma all these years and this is my way of paying my tribute to her,” he claimed.

The temple would have a big portrait of Jayalalithaa at the ‘sanctum sanctorum’ along with portraits of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and C.N. Annadurai.

Mr.Swaminathan said he started work on building the temple on December 7 soon after returning to Thanjavur after paying homage to Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall in Chennai the previous day.

“Most of the work, except for some finishing touches, have been completed. The temple will be opened in the next few days after a few rituals,” he said.

A bust-sized bronze statue of Jayalalithaa would be installed at the temple. Arrangements have also been made to keep a lamp lit perpetually at the temple. An audio system would play songs eulogising the late leader.