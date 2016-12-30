A successful transformation

more-in

The election of V.K. Sasikala as the general secretary of the AIADMK is a significant milestone in the extraordinary transformation of a woman from a rural area into a leader of a powerful political party in the country. In the process, she has also demolished rumours that her clout would wither away after the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Ms. Sasikala, who confined herself to playing backroom politics, so long as Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, has proved it was impossible to replace her in the party. Long before entering politics, she had made her mark as a woman entrepreneur, running successfully a video shop in the early 1980s, when the trade was at a nascent stage. Vinodh Video Vision, owned by her, in Alwarpet also offered her a much needed toehold in politics as she was assigned to record Jayalalithaa's public meetings.

Her interview to a Tamil magazine gives some glimpses into her personality. She had clearly and thoroughly studied various aspect of the trade including piracy and its prospects. She had produced documentaries on historical tourist spots of Tamil Nadu and they were reportedly a hit with foreigners. “Our experiments resulted in big success,” she had said in the interview. With the same savvy she later embraced the complexities of politics.

A senior Communist leader explained: “We may have differences of opinion with her election as the general secretary of the party. But we will not deny her calibre as an ace political player. Even though the AIADMK formed a four-member committee comprising O. Panneerselvam, Natham R. Viswanathan, K.A. Sengottiyan and R. Vaithilingam to hold talks with alliance partners, it was Ms. Sasikala who actually decided everything.”

Born in Thiruthuraipoondi, a strong Communist belt, Sasikala was married to M. Natarajan, who was working as a public relations officer in the State government and their marriage was presided over by DMK leader M. Karunanidhi. Mr. Natarajan, as a student, has participated in the anti-Hindi agitation and wrote a series ‘Nenjam Sumakkum Ninaiyugal,’ in the magazine Tamilarasi, run by him.

She was exposed to politics very early and when she entered Poes Garden, she further honed her skills.

AIADMK party leaders vouched for her knowledge of the party organisation.

“She is an extremely intelligent person and has dealt with alliance partners and persuaded them to come around. Earlier, she did everything on behalf of Jayalalithaa without accountability. Now, as general secretary of the party, she will be accountable for every action,” said an AIADMK MP.

Recalling her negotiating skills, a senior Communist party leader said, for all practical purposes, she was the defacto leader of the party even when Jayalalithaa was alive.

“Once when we pressed for a particular constituency, she refused to part with it on the grounds that the AIADMK had been unsuccessfully bidding for the constituency for the last two elections as it always had gone in favour of the allies,” said another Communist leader who was part of the team that held talks with the AIADMK leaders.

As far as alliance talks are concerned, Jayalalithaa would enter the picture only after Ms. Sasikala finalised the seats.