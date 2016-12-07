A pall of gloom envelopes workers at Kodanad Estate

more-in

Workers at the Kodanad Tea Estate, which served as Jayalalithaa's “second home” for many years, expressed their sadness at the former Chief Minister's passing, and remembered her as being a very kind and humble person who would take time out of her schedule to stop and talk to them.

Speaking to The Hindu outside the Kodanad estate, many said that Jayalalithaa helped them financially to send their children to college, and said that the entire area was in mourning since news broke early on Tuesday night that Amma had passed away.

‘Prayed day and night’

“We feel a deep sense of attachment to Amma. We prayed day and night that she will recover from her illness, and we feel the loss like she were a member of our own family,” said V Tamilarasi.

Many workers here remember Jayalalithaa stopping to talk to them and hear their troubles regularly. “We last saw her two years ago, but prior to that, she used to remember all of us and ask if we were getting paid correctly, and enquire about our families,” said S. Kavitha, another plantation worker.

The workers all have a picture with the Chief Minister and say that it is one of their most prized possessions. “We really expected to see her again at Kodanad. We still cannot believe that she is not with us anymore,” said S. Jayalakshmi.