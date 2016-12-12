A cyclone likely in Chennai after 22 years

more-in

CHENNAI: A cyclone is all set to make landfall in Chennai Metropolitan Area after 22 years.

"We have lot of advisories from various departments. We are trying to convert them into advisories to the people. The corporation itself is gearing up to meet any eventuality," said K.Phanindra Reddy, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary.

Weather blogger R.Pradeep John said Chennai would see landfall of Severe Cyclone with 100 km/hr winds. "Chennai has not seen landfall of a cyclone since 1994. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash the city, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram areas close to coast," he said.

"It seems Chennai will witness 100 km/hr tomorrow when cyclone vardah makes landfall close to Chennai or in Chennai itself. The last time this happened was in 1994. The other cyclones such as Cyclone Jal in 2010 (Chennai landfall) and Cyclone Nilam 2012 (Mahabs landfall) were a damp squib. So, many would have forgotten how a cyclone crossing would feel like and many would never know what it would be like. I remember the 1994 cyclone as a school kid and have put the newspaper snap shots after 116 km/hr winds and 132 km/hr gusts devastated Chennai in 1994. It was also the last time an eye of cyclone passed over Chennai," he said.

Facilities to bale out stormwater have been readied in 622 location that are expected to be inundated in the city. Residents are requested to call 044-25619206/25619511/25384965/25383694/25367823/25387570 to report civic problems caused by rain. Residents may also report civic issues on whatsapp 9445477207/9445477203/9445477206/9445477201/9445477205.

The email ids to send information on civic issues to Chennai Corporation are gccdm1@chennaicorporation.gov.in, gccdm2@chennaicorporation.gov.in, gccdm3@chennaicorporation.gov.in, gccdm4@chennaicorporation.gov.in, gccdm5@chennaicorporation.gov.in.