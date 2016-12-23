A conflict that extends beyond fishing rights

more-in

It has never been an easy task by the Indian pilgrims, mostly fishermen from Rameswaram, to get permission to attend the St. Antony's Church festival at Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka. Though there are no restrictions related to visa related procedures, they will have to pass other rigorous procedures, including the Customs' nod.

Pilgrims are allowed to undertake the boat journey only after an assurance to the authorities that they will return as soon as the festival ends, mostly in the afternoon the same day.

The church holds considerable religious significance for fishermen. The annual feast is held in honour of the patron saint of sea-farers, St. Antony.

Also Read Pilgrims leave for Katchatheevu Church festival

Legend has it that the shrine was built by the Ramnad Diocese more than 100 years ago. Though it was taken over by the Jaffna diocese after India ceded the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974, the festival was organised jointly. Fishermen from India were also allowed to dry fish and nets.

The annual festival, conducted since early 1900s, was stopped in 1974, obviously due to political reasons.

Later, attempts were made to make the festival more organised, but the ethnic war and the dominance of the Tamil Tigers in the northern sea came as a hurdle.

But after the end of Eelam War IV and the decimation of the LTTE in 2009, there has been a revival and the number of requests from Indian fishermen to attend the feast kept increasing every year.

But the issue reached a flashpoint when the Jaffna diocese unilaterally laid the foundation stone on May 9 for a new church.

The Verkodu Parish, which coordinates the annual pilgrimage, expressed its dismay at the laying of the foundation stone without their consent.

In a strongly worded letter to the Centre, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa slammed the move and termed it a “carefully calculated provocation.” She said the retrieval of the islet would be a permanent solution to the vexed fishermen issues. Sri Lanka, however, maintains that there can be no question of India dishonouring the treaties on the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Despite objections, when the construction work was about to finish, Rameswaram fishermen launched an indefinite strike on November 25 protesting against the Delft Parishioners’ decision to inaugurate the newly-built church without inviting them.

With the Jaffna diocese offering to accommodate the Verkodu Parish Priest in the mass programme, the issue seems to be settled at least for now.

Finally, the Ministry of External Affairs granted permission to 100 people, including fishermen and parish priests, to take part in the inaugural of the church on December 23.

The inaugural ceremony, which took place on December 23, was originally scheduled for December 7. It was postponed following the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Fishermen hope that tempers will cool on both sides and camaraderie prevail at Katchatheevu.

It is the responsibility of the authorities of the two countries to ensure this.