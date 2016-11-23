A ‘rebirth’ message that struck a chord

Loyal following: The Chief Minister’s statement that she owes her ‘rebirth’ to the love and affection of the cadre is said to have galvanised the party to a great extent.

AIADMK cadre were undeterred by the fact that the CM was not around to lead the campaign

: The AIADMK suffered its biggest scare in recent memory when the party supremo and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on the midnight of September 22.

Exactly two months later, the party has won in all the three Assembly constituencies, defeating the rival DMK candidates easily. The victory was achieved without the party’s star campaigner Ms. Jayalalithaa stepping out of the hospital.

None of the partymen seem to have met her in these two months since she is recovering from an infection; but that did not deter the partymen, especially the Ministers, from campaigning “hard and long” in these three constituencies along with local leaders to ensure victory.

It may not be as spectacular as the victory it tasted in the 1984 Assembly election. The victory in that election was extra special as it came even as the party’s founder and the then chief minister M.G. Ramachandran was recovering at a hospital in the US. “That can’t take the sheen out of the victory in the elections to the three constituencies this time,” say AIADMK leaders. “The Chief Minister’s recovery and her statement that she has taken a rebirth due to the wishes and prayers of people have strengthened the party at the ground level a great deal further,” says party veteran C. Ponnaiyan.

The “rebirth” statement had made people happy, agrees A.K. Bose, the winning candidate at Thirupparankundram. The same sentiment was echoed by party spokesperson C.R. Saraswathy in Chennai on Tuesday.

Welfare schemes

With Ms. Jayalalithaa in hospital, the party had to entirely rely on her charisma and the achievements of her government. “For Thanjavur, the Chief Minister had allocated Rs. 2,000 crore in the past five years,” M. Rengasamy, the winning candidate, told reporters soon after he was declared elected from the constituency.

“Apart from Amma’s image and popularity, the welfare schemes followed by the government have also made people vote for the AIADMK,” Mr. Ponnaiyan said, claiming that women voters belonging to the DMK in Aravakurichi had confided in him that they also had benefited hugely from the Chief Minister’s welfare schemes.

“Communicating to people is critical. A day before the voting, the statement (by Apollo Hospitals founder Dr. Prathap C. Reddy) that the Chief Minister had completely recovered and could go home whenever she wants erased the doubts in the minds of people [voters] about her health,” says Prof. Ramu Manivannan of the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras. “There is nothing unusual about the victory. It is in keeping with the trend over the past decade of the ruling party winning the by-elections. It started with Tirumangalam. It is the same formula,” he contended.

In her thanks-giving statement, Ms. Jayalalithaa, meanwhile, said she would continue to function efficiently to fulfil the expectations of people.

A few hours later, her government followed it up with the announcement of a package for crop loans to the relief of farmers suffering due to demonetisation.